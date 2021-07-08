Formerly Oñate High School, Organ Mountain name change takes effect

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The school name Organ Mountain High School has taken effect at what was formerly known as Oñate High School in Las Cruces. The school’s Twitter page posting pictures of some of the new signage on the football scoreboard and inside their gymnasium.

The Las Cruces Public School board of trustees voted to change Oñate High School’s name to Organ Mountains High School last year. The vote came on the heels of renewed controversy with the 17th Century Conquistador, Don Juan de Oñate y Salazar, for his brutal treatment of indigenous people.

One of the factoring decisions to the name change was whether the district could keep the first letter of the school’s new name as an “O.” They claimed keeping the first letter would substantially reduce the cost of the name change. According to the Las Cruces Sun News, the cost to rebrand the school is between $158,500 to $183,500.

Organ Mountain’s football team will dawn the new name when they first take the field on Friday, August 20 in a road game against Albuquerque High School at Milne Stadium.