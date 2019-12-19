Former Western New Mexico dean stirs up controversy during commencement speech

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Western New Mexico University dean is stirring controversy for a comment he made during a recent speech.

“I was really giving the one student a good speech when all of a sudden, he raised his hand and he quietly said, ‘Dean, do you know how hard it is to put pantyhose back on a drunk girl?'” former WNMU Dean Jim Smith said.

Smith was delivering the keynote speech during the university’s fall commencement last week. He was telling a story about disciplining boys who were found with girls in their dorm rooms.

While it appears he was trying to make a joke, Smith told the New Mexico Political Report, “It wasn’t a joke, it was a fact,” but also apologized for offending anyone.

Western New Mexico University also issued the following statement: