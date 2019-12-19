Former Western New Mexico dean stirs up controversy during commencement speech

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Western New Mexico University dean is stirring controversy for a comment he made during a recent speech.
“I was really giving the one student a good speech when all of a sudden, he raised his hand and he quietly said, ‘Dean, do you know how hard it is to put pantyhose back on a drunk girl?'” former WNMU Dean Jim Smith said.
Smith was delivering the keynote speech during the university’s fall commencement last week. He was telling a story about disciplining boys who were found with girls in their dorm rooms.
While it appears he was trying to make a joke, Smith told the New Mexico Political Report, “It wasn’t a joke, it was a fact,” but also apologized for offending anyone.
Western New Mexico University also issued the following statement:
Western New Mexico University provides endless opportunities for learning, growing and understanding. During this year’s fall commencement ceremony, our keynote speaker delivered a speech in which he referenced a conversation with a student some 50 years ago. Those times are indicative of what has led to today’s #MeToo movement, prompting continued positive progress throughout the nation.
That comment of the past is not reflective of the culture and values of today’s Western New Mexico University.
WNMU will never condone non-consensual sex of any kind and will continue to educate and protect our campus community in accordance with our values and stringent policies we have in place. We provide critical training to our students, faculty and staff about what consensual sex is and what it isn’t. Further, we provide training and education in all matters related to Title IX and Title VII that deal with forms of sexual harassment, sexual abuse and gender discrimination.
To that end, WNMU has and will continue to advocate for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment while being committed to educating those who are ignorant to its meaning and its harm.