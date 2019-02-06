Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs indicted on five felony charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Former University of New Mexico Athletics Director Paul Krebs has been indicted on five felonies including money laundering and fraud.

This whole case was sparked by several Larry Barker investigations. Paul Krebs is now facing numerous criminal charges.

An explosive Larry Barker report revealed misuse of public funds, including the fact the former athletic director used public funds to send private citizens on a lavish Scotland trip.

These reports sparked a state audit and an investigation by Attorney General Hector Balderas' office.

Other investigations by Larry Barker showed Krebs charged over $30,000 on credit cards for trips to men's basketball Final Four games from 2014 to 2017 for family members and private citizens.

Krebs resigned from the position in spring 2017.

The fraud is a second-degree felony and the money laundering is a fourth-degree felony.

