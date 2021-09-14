Former state employee convicted of embezzlement sentenced to probation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former head of the New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department Demesia Padilla has been sentenced to probation for embezzlement. Padilla was convicted in June of stealing $25,000 from a trucking firm in Bernalillo while she was the Tax and Revenue secretary.

Prosecutors say she used her position to gain access to one of her client’s private accounts, bank information and then use that information to embezzle money. She was facing 18 years in prison but her sentence was suspended, and she will serve five years of probation instead. Padilla also must complete community service and pay over $25,000 in restitution to her victims.