LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former school security guard has been sentenced to ten years in prison, after pleading guilty to raping an eighth grader. The victim was 14 years old in 2019, when 52-year-old Abran Ulibarri abused her throughout the school year at West Las Vegas Middle School.

The girl told investigators she would sometimes go to Ulibarri for guidance, then they started corresponding by text before he began assaulting her in his office at school. Judge Abigail Aragon sentenced Ulibarri to ten years, the maximum under his plea deal. Ulibarri will also have to register as a sex offender for life.