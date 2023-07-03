SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Santa Fe priest is accused of sexually abusing a minor. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Daniel Balizan was arraigned in front of a federal judge this morning.

He’s accused of sexually abusing a minor from 2012 to 2022 while he was a priest of the Santa Maria de La Paz Catholic Church in Santa Fe.

Balizan is also facing two lawsuits, claiming he did the same thing to two other minors while at the Santa Fe church.

He’s being held at a half-way house until trial, and a date has not been set.