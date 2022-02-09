SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Santa Fe mayor Javier Gonzales has died. Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center announced on their Facebook page that Gonzales passed away peacefully.

A post from Senator Pete Campos in October 2020 said Gonzales was diagnosed with stage four cancer. The former mayor was elected in 2014 and served one term, opting out after the position turned into a full-time role.

He was the city’s first openly gay mayor. After leaving office, he ran for lieutenant governor but later dropped out. Gonzales then joined Christus St. Vincent as the head of its hospital foundation.