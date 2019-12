ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A former Parks and Recreation director in New Mexico is accused of sexual harassment in a different state.

Tim Williams led Roswell Parks and Recreation for years and moved to Astoria, Oregon to head up their department in January. According to court documents, a woman who works with Williams in Oregon claims that he hugged her in a suggestive manner and tried to discuss his pornography problem and fetishes with her.

That city has launched an internal investigation.