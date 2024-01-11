RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –After almost a year of uncertainty, the building that once housed the Rio Rancho Jewish Center is finally being demolished, after fires and vandalism left it in ruins. Some Rio Rancho residents say it was time something was done.

“It was sad watching it go downhill and the fires and everything that’s happened over the last year,” said one neighbor to the former center who wanted to remain anonymous.

The long-vacant former Jewish Center in Rio Rancho is finally coming down. “So I’ve been here over 10 years and that used to be a bus stop too for my kids to go to school and their daycare was there and they had the library and it was a very cool spot here in the neighborhood,” said the anonymous resident.

Two fires in the last couple of years destroyed the building and left it unusable. The property quickly became a problem spot with residents saying it brought homeless and crime to the area. In November, residents asked the city council to fix the property.

“This is one of the most disgusting properties in the city. It’s been a problem for a very long time,” said the anonymous resident.

Over the past year, the city council has been pressuring the property owner to bring it into compliance or demolish it. During a city council meeting in November, Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull spoke about the property.

“I’ve received a lot of concerns from constituents, a lot of concerns on this building. It is a building and honestly, I want to say this, it doesn’t have anything to do with the name that’s on it. It’s an attractive nuisance. It’s attracting crime,” said Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull.

The city gave the property owner until this week to fix the issue and now they’ve begun demolishing it. An abandoned house on the property will also be demolished.

“It’s just too bad it can’t be used for something, it just can’t be used for anything, just abandoned,” said Mike Nance, a neighbor of the former Jewish Center.

“To see a place that used to be for worship and used to be for the religion is gone, was really neglected. It was sad to see,” said the anonymous resident.

We reached out to the property owner about the plans for the land once the building is demolished, but they did not want to comment.