ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After detaining and tasing a 15-year-old student in 2019, former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Barnes has pled guilty to falsely imprisoning the student. Barned faces up to 18 months in prison for the felony.

Law enforcement lapel video showed the former officer tasing an Española Valley High student in May of 2019. Barnes, a school resource officer at the time, was accused of tasing a15-year-old student multiple times and taking the student into custody, despite a juvenile probation officer telling Barnes that he didn’t have the right to do so, according to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General.

The family of the student filed a lawsuit against Barnes. Ultimately, the teen received a payout after a settlement.

But that wasn’t the end of the story. The State of New Mexico took Barnes to court on criminal charges in 2019.

Thursday, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that Barnes pled guilty to a felony count of false imprisonment. His exact sentence will be given early next year, but as part of the plea, he will never again be able to serve as a law enforcement officer.