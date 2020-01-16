Former professor sues NMSU

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University professor is suing the university.

Francisco Alatorre worked as a criminal justice professor from 2012 to 2019. According to a lawsuit, he says in 2015 consultants were brought in to investigate claims of a pervasive and hostile work environment.

Alatorre claims he reported misconduct by other faculty members and faced retaliatory actions and discrimination afterward. He’s asking for an unspecified amount in damages.

The university says it does not comment on pending litigation.