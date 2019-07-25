Former Peralta judge pleads no contest to embezzlement

PERALTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A former judge charged with embezzlement will avoid jail and could have the charge wiped from her record.

Former Peralta deputy court clerk and alternate Judge Tanaya Jaramillo pleaded no contest to stealing more than $250,000 worth of payments to the court.

As part of a plea deal, Jaramillo will pay $20,000 back, gets no jail time and will have the charge dismissed if she completes the restitution. She had faced nine years in prison.

The deal was approved by the District Attorney’s Office and Judge Cindy Mercer.