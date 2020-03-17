Former Pecos High coach arrested on child sex charges, asks to be released from jail

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico coach who was arrested last month for sending nude photos of himself to teenage girls and then blackmailed them to get what he wanted, is now asking a judge to release him from custody.

“He should be released,” says Attorney Roman Romero.

Even though former Pecos High School basketball coach, Josh Rico, was slapped with a number of rape-related charges last month, his attorney says it’s just wrong Rico is still behind bars.

“Entitled to release without bail unless it’s been established that he’s a flight risk or a danger to the community, and none of those factors are present in this case,” says Romero.

New Mexico State Police say they found a number of nude photos of Rico and teenage girls on his phone. Police also say Rico threatened to expose each girl on social media if they didn’t listen to him.

Police believe Rico had been sexually abusing minors as far back as 2013.

“He denies the allegations that have been placed against him,” says Romero.

That’s why Rico’s attorney, Romero, has filed a motion asking a judge to release him from jail.

“This is a guy that has absolutely no criminal history beyond a traffic citation,” says Romero.

Since last month, he’s been sitting at the San Miguel County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

“Obviously, he can’t. He’s indigent. There’s just no way he can pay that bond,” says Romero.

With the bond amount, Romero says this goes against the constitutional changes that were made to bond reform a few years ago. On top of denying the allegations, Romero says Rico is looking forward to proving his accusers wrong.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office for comment on Rico’s motion but a spokesperson says they do not comment on pending motions.

