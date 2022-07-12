LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Christopher Smelser’s former partner took the stand Tuesday in a murder trial for the fired Las Cruces Police officer. Smelser is accused of killing Antonio Valenzuela by a chokehold while trying to arrest him in February 2020.

Sitting just feet away from his former partner, Officer Andrew Tuton got emotional recalling the February night. He said he thought Valenzuela was armed and that their lives were in danger.

“We went to the ground, and I felt his right hand move and manipulate when he moved his right arm, I said don’t reach. I yelled out twice. It’s almost dumb to say now because it didn’t happen, but I was certain I was going to be shot,” said Tuton in court.

The state prosecutor was quick to point out that Tuton did not get emotional recalling the incident in a preliminary hearing and can be heard joking with Smelser in body camera footage following the deadly altercation.

Both the state and defense used video and drawings and even asked Tuton to get up and demonstrate everyone’s positioning during the struggle. Tuton testified that Valenzuela was tackled and tased and that he thought he could’ve been reaching for a weapon. At one point, he said he considered using his handgun during the altercation but wasn’t sure if it would put Smelser in danger too.

“I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to convey to him what was happening without the fear of Mr. Valenzuela turning; once I released my weight off his hips, he would be able to turn and use what I thought was a handgun,” said Tuton. He also testified that he would’ve used the vascular neck restraint Smelser used if he was closer to Valenzuela’s head like Smelser was.

“I wasn’t in the position to. If I would’ve been in swapped positions, I definitely would have,” he said. He went on to testify that after the altercation, Smelser said he couldn’t get the VNR maneuver correctly. He also said both officers did not realize Valenzuela was dying.

Officer Tuton is still with Las Cruces police. He said he was suspended for one day for failing to render aid to Valenzuela. Dr. Lauren Dvorscak, a forensic pathologist with the Office of the Medical Investigator, also testified on Tuesday. She said she oversaw the fellow who performed the autopsy on Valenzuela. On a replica of a throat, she showed the jurors injuries they found to Valenzuela’s neck.

Dr. Dvorscak testified that Valenzuela died of homicide. She said he died from lack of oxygen, a combination of damage to his throat and meth in his system.

“Because the context of the case involves meth use, which I feel, based on my training, is significantly contributory. I cannot take that piece of the puzzle out,” she said. “In his case, for him in his underlying physiology, the fact that he has meth on board, in his case the pressure on his neck was enough to cause his death.”

Eric Urenda with Las Cruces Police Department, who trains officers on the vascular neck restraint, also testified. He said the move is not meant to choke, restrict oxygen or cause great bodily harm or death. It is meant to cut blood flow to the head, he later demonstrated the move to the jurors.

On Wednesday, the state’s use of force expert is expected to testify. The trial is expected to start up again at 8:15 Wednesday morning.