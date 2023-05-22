NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin is in trouble again. The founder of the political organization “Cowboys for Trump” is facing three charges of criminal trespass and two counts of harassment after an incident earlier this year.

According to a criminal complaint, Griffin asked a man from Maryland to renovate a home on his mother’s property in exchange for room and board.

The complaint stated, at one point, Griffin tried to evict the man without a court order or notice to vacate, and the man told deputies Griffin threatened him.

You may recall Griffin was convicted of illegally entering Capitol grounds during the January 6 Riot and was sentenced to time served. A judge also barred Griffin from holding public office in the state again.