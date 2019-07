SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former financial service director at a New Mexico college is now criminally charged.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Henrietta Trujillo is now charged with embezzlement. Trujillo, who used to work at Northern New Mexico College, admitted to stealing money from the school.

Between 2012 and 2014, she’s accused of stealing $82,000. A police report shows Trujillo told police she took the money because she was having financial problems.