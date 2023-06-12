SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A former San Miguel County corrections officer is facing charges. He’s accused of showing up for work drunk, sharing alcohol with an inmate, and having sex with her.

According to the criminal complaint, Richard Garduno brought a pint of whiskey to work last Friday, even offering a drink to a coworker.

The coworker suspected he was drunk, and the former officer reportedly admitted that he slept with an inmate. While investigating the report, authorities talked to the victim.

They reported that she claimed Garduno gave her a cup of whiskey and had sex with her.

Surveillance video seemed to show Garduno trying to get rid of evidence

Garduno is charged with criminal sexual penetration, bringing contraband into prison, and tampering with evidence.