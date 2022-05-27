NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico State University football coach Hal Mumme has pled guilty to criminal trespassing and resisting arrest in Kentucky. Mumme was arrested early Friday morning after police say he was asked to leave a downtown Lexington hotel but refused. They say he also got physical with officers during his arrest.

Mumme plead guilty during an arraignment and the judge credited him with time served. Mumme coached at New Mexico State from 2005 to 2008.