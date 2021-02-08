Former NMSP officer accused of DWI strikes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The now-former New Mexico State Police officer who hid her keys to get out of a DWI arrest has struck a plea deal. Jessica Turner was an off-duty NMSP officer three years ago when she was found parked off the side of a highway near Alamogordo passed out behind the wheel of her truck.

Officers were looking for the truck after 911 calls reported the driver was all over the highway. Officers and deputies who responded to the scene said she smelled of alcohol and that she failed her field sobriety tests.

She wasn’t charged, and instead was given a ride home. Turner was only charged after KRQE News 13 showed the video of the traffic stop. Online court records show that in the plea deal, Turner accepted a conviction for tampering with evidence for a suspended sentence.

The DWI charge was dismissed. Turner also took the keys out of the ignition and hid them after deputies arrived so they couldn’t prove she had been driving. Turner quit as the New Mexico State Police Department was moving to fire her.