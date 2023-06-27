NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friends, family, and fellow lawmakers are mourning the loss of a long-time southern New Mexico senator.

Carroll Leavell represented Eddy and Lea Counties in the state Senate for more than 20 years from 1997 to 2018.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham released a statement Tuesday, calling the Republican a staunch advocate for southern New Mexico and applauding his health care and public safety legislation.

She went on to say Leavell was instrumental in getting the funding to repair the Carlsbad Brine Well.

Senator Leavell died Monday at the age of 86.