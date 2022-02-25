NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former New Mexico school employee accused of molesting multiple students has pleaded not guilty in the latest of three cases. Robert Apodaca is accused of molesting two boys who were around eight years old at the time, and sexually assaulting another who was fourteen at the time.

The three victims came forward in January. Two of the allegations come from his time as an employee at Santo Nino Catholic School in Santa Fe. Apodaca is also charged with criminal sexual conduct from 2019 while he was working at the Gonzales Community School.

On Friday, Apodaca pleaded not guilty to the three newest charges. He is already being detained from the 2019 case.