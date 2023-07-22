NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A spokesperson in New Mexico politics has died.
In a post made to Facebook, a family member of James Hallinan said the 40-year-old died on Thursday.
Hallinan spent years as a spokesman for now-former-Attorney General Hector Balderas, then, for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in her first gubernatorial campaign.
Hallinan later reached a settlement with Lujan Grisham, tied to sexual harassment accusations he levied against the governor, allegations that she denied.
A cause of death has not been released.