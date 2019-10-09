Former New Mexico police officer released from jail

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The now-former police officer accused of beating his wife got a break because of a mistake made by prosecutors.

Christopher Blea was arrested last month for allegedly beating his wife at their Chama home and threatening her with a gun. A judge granted prosecutors’ request to keep him locked up until trial, saying he was a danger.

Prosecutors failed to properly inform Blea of an upcoming grand jury hearing and they had to dismiss the charges. That resulted in his release from jail.

While those charges have since been refiled, another judge will have to decide if he’ll be put back behind bars.