ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. According to Senator Martin Heinrich’s Office, four Democratic Senators nominated Richardson for his role in rescuing Americans.

Most recently, Richardson helped negotiate the release of Brittney Griner after she was detained in Russia. There are 351 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023. Richardson told ‘The Hill,’ he’s honored by the nomination.