Former New Mexico governor believes Trump could win New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is responding to claims from President Trump he can turn New Mexico red.

The president lost New Mexico by eight percentage points during the 2016 election. But at his campaign rally in Rio Rancho on Monday, the president expressed optimism he will be able to win the state in 2020.

Martinez told Fox News she thinks he has a good shot.

“I was elected as governor twice in a state where usually, it’s a blue state. So it’s very possible for this president to win this state,” Martinez said.

George W. Bush was the last Republican presidential candidate to win New Mexico back in 2004.