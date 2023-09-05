SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Memorial services have been announced for former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson. The two-term governor died in his sleep at the age of 75 on September 1, at his summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts. All of the following events will be open to the public to pay their respects.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Lying in State at the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 411 S. Capitol St. Santa Fe, NM 87501.

Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi by Archbishop John C. Wester. 131 Cathedral Pl. Santa Fe, NM 87501.

Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Reception at the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda hosted by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. 411 S. Capitol St. Santa Fe, NM 87501.