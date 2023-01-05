NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jeremy Barnes, a former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy who tased a special needs student in Espanola was sentenced to one month in prison Thursday.

In May 2019, Barnes tased a 15-year-old special needs student multiple times at Espanola Valley High School. At the time, Barnes was not properly certified as a law enforcement officer and was not current on training needed to carry a taser. He previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of false imprisonment. Under that deal, Barnes will never be allowed to work in law enforcement again.

Thursday, a judge sentenced him to one month behind bars and 17 months of supervised probation. He was originally facing up to 18 months in prison.