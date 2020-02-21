Former New Mexico deputy headed to prison

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former New Mexico deputy is headed to federal prison for stealing money from undercover feds.

In 2014, former Colfax County Deputy Vidal Sandoval seized $7,500 from two suspected drug dealers during a traffic stop and kept the money for himself but it turned out they were undercover FBI agents.

A couple of months later in 2015, Sandoval took $10,000 payment to escort a supposed drug trafficker from Wagon Mound to Colorado. That person, too, was a federal agent.

Sandoval faced up to 40 years behind bars. A judge sentenced him to a little more than seven years.

