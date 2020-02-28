Former New Mexico cult leader asks for new trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The leader of a religious sect sentenced to nearly three decades in prison for child rape and abuse is asking for a new trial.

Deborah Green is the self-proclaimed leader of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corp., which operated in Fence Lake. Authorities raided the compound in 2017 amid allegations of abuse of the children living there.

Green was convicted and sentenced to 27 years in prison. However, she says her attorneys have uncovered new evidence that wasn’t disclosed by the state.

In a recently filed motion, they claim the state failed to disclose some details of a psychological assessment of one of the alleged victims. They claim the child denied being abused on several occasions and the doctor who examined her concluded they showed no signs of trauma or depression. They also say a physical exam showed no sign of sexual abuse.

Green’s attorneys say that justifies her right to a new trial. A judge has yet to rule on the motion.