NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Archdiocese of Santa Fe announced Saturday that a former archbishop has died.

Michael Sheehan passed away at the age of 83.

A spokesperson for the church said he dedicated his life to the service of god and his community, leaving a mark on the hearts of those around him.

He became the eleventh archbishop of Santa Fe in 1993 and retired in June of 2015.

In 2018, he announced he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. More information will be provided on funeral arrangements at a later time.