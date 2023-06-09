SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Catholics and city leaders came together to lay former Santa Fe Archbishop Michael Sheehan to rest. Funeral services began Friday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis.

Sheehan serve as the 11th Archbishop of Santa Fe from 1993 to his retirement in 2015. In 2018, he announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He passed away last Sunday.