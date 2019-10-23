Former Navajo Nation school board members accused of stealing federal funds

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Three former school board members from the Navajo Nation are charged with stealing federal money from the district.

The charges stem from 2017 and 2018, when Hector Guerro, Bucky Apache, and Steven Apache were on the Alamo Navajo School Board. The three are accused of getting reimbursed for travel to conferences that they never attended.

The federal complaint lists more than 40 falsified reports for events like educational conventions and Navajo Nation Council meetings. According to the Defensor Chieftan in Socorro, all three lost their positions in a recall election in March, after the allegations surfaced.