Former Miss Western Navajo Nation’s sister speaks about her passing from COVID-19

New Mexico

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Navajo Nation resident Valentina Blackhorse won one pageant after another. From being Miss Western Navajo and Miss Monument Valley High School to Miss Dine College, she had dreams of getting into politics, possibly even being the president of the Navajo Nation one day.

As mother to her one-year-old daughter, Valentina was known for her caring personality and desire to help others. However, on April 23, the light she brought to the Navajo Nation would tragically disappear as the contracted COVID-19 and died.

She was only 28-years old. KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez spoke with Valentina’s sister Vanielle Blackhorse about the passing of her sister and how her legacy will live with them forever.

Valentina contracted the virus while she was caring or her boyfriend who was infected. A day after testing positive for the virus herself, she died at a clinic.

While Valentina held many titles, her sister says the title she was most proud of was being a mother.

“She loved being a mom, and I see her little girl running around, she wanted to see her daughter grow up,” said Vanielle.

Funeral services for Valentina are scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2020. There is a GoFundMe to help raise money for Valentina’s funeral expenses and extra funds will go to her daughter.

