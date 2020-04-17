Former Milan Police employees file whistleblower lawsuit against the department, village

MILAN, N.M. (KRQE) – Sexual misconduct and allowing officers to collect overtime pay for hours they never worked. Those are some of the accusations coming out of the Milan Police Department and now, there’s a whistleblower lawsuit.

It’s a department of fewer than ten officers. “The deputy chief came in and just took care of their problem by getting rid of the people,” says Attorney Thomas Grover.

The lawsuit claims between 2018 and 2019, the village manager and two Milan Police employees noticed a problem with then-Chief Pat Salazar and Deputy Chief Carlos Vallejos. “He was permitting other officers to pad their time through their timesheets and collect over time, when in fact, they hadn’t done any work,” says Grover.

Grover says Chief Salazar also put a GPS monitor on the village manager’s car, which goes against policy. “Monitoring this guy’s activities and where he was going in an effort to get him removed, prior to all of this happening,” Grover says.

When it came time for Chief Salazar to go to a police conference, Grover says he made sexual advances towards the department clerk. “Mr. Salazar did all that he could to try to meet up and hook up with Ms. Montoya to get drunk,” Grover says.

The three employees brought their concerns to the village’s attention, which then put Chief Salazar on admin leave, naming Vallejos as acting chief. Less than a month later, the investigation was closed, Salazar was reinstated as chief and Vallejos was promoted.

“Tried to do the right thing in the most transparent manner possible, and within weeks of that process starting, all three of them got fired,” says Grover. Now, those three have filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the village, Salazar, and Vallejos.

“Take ownership for the fact that as police officers, you have to put your personal feelings aside and do what’s right,” says Grover. The Milan Police Department, Salazar, and Vallejos did not respond to request for comment.

