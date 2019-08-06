Former mayor’s Navajo weavings donated to Farmington Museum

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Visitors to the Farmington Museum will soon be able to take a step back in time, thanks to a donation.

The family of former Farmington Mayor Robert Culpepper recently donated his collection of Navajo weavings to the Farmington Museum. Some rugs date all the way back to 1920.

Several of them will help fill gaps within the museum’s existing collection. Others will be sold to benefit the museum.

The museum’s director called the donation exciting and overwhelming, he says it’s the most comprehensive collection of weavings he’s ever seen.

