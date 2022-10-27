NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile public relations professional who accused Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of sexual harassment when he worked for her says his life is in danger. Last night, James Hallinan called New Mexico State Police from Philadelphia to tell them he was being threatened by someone named Angel on social media.

Since Hallinan no longer lives in New Mexico, State Police advised him to call local police in Philadelphia. In a phone call with State Police, Hallinan said he wanted those threats documented. “I just need to make sure we’re documenting some of these death threats, ’cause I say it, and everybody, it’s like nobody is paying attention. I don’t know who this lady is, but I got all the screenshots,” said Hallinan.

A State Police supervisor who talked to Hallinan wrote in a report that Hallinan seemed “agitated and speaking in a manner which made it difficult to decipher exactly what he was trying to get across….”

Hallinan settled his sexual harassment complaint against the governor two years ago for $150,000. The case has been featured in political attack ads against the governor.