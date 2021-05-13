Former Lordsburg police chief, detective under investigation for falsifying time cards

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is investigating whether a former New Mexico police chief and his brother stole money from the federal government. There was a scene at the Lordsburg Police Department on Tuesday as FBI agents seized their records.

According to a federal search warrant, there is evidence that former Chief Arthur De La Garza and his brother Elijah, a former detective, were falsifying their time sheets. The documents say the brothers claimed hours dating back to 2018 working for a federal border security program called Operation Stonegarden which employs local law enforcement agencies.

However, investigators say cell phone records and in-person surveillance say they were not on the job during those hours. They also say Elijah’s Google account shows he was searching how the FBI investigates public corruption.

At this point, the two men are not facing charges. Arthur De La Garza retired as chief earlier this year.