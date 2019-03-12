Former Lobo launches nation-wide service delivering New Mexican foods

It’s similar to popular meal subscription boxes, but this one is filled with all your favorite New Mexican foods.

“We were like, ‘How do we solve this problem?’ We miss the food so much we just can’t get it,” said Jordan Adams-Smith, a former player for the UNM women’s basketball team.

Adams-Smith played for the team from 1999-2003. During her time at the University of New Mexico, she won national awards and helped lead the team to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament. After graduating, she left New Mexico to play professionally for the Minnesota Lynx.

Adams-Smith says she and her husband, New Mexico native Eric Smith, never stopped craving some signature New Mexican dishes.

“We’re just missing the food all the time, we can’t get it anywhere,” said Adams-Smith.

“Anything smothered in green chile becomes something you can’t find other places,” said Smith.

Just last month, the couple launched Nuevo, a subscription food box service filled with New Mexican staples. “Green chile sauce, red chile sauce, sopapilla mix, carne adovada, a lot of dip mixes and spices,” said Smith.

They say every month the box is different and will have at least one unique item, like Red Chile Honey from Monroe’s or Walker’s Green Chile Caramel Popcorn.

“Anybody who lived in New Mexico, loved New Mexican food, is able to enjoy this food and experience it with their families,” said Smith.

In their first month of business, the Smith’s say people in 19 different states are already ordering Nuevo boxes. They’re hoping to include as many small New Mexican businesses in their boxes as possible and are always looking for more products to include. The boxes cost about $45 a month.