ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former executive director of the Miss New Mexico pageant is now accused of embezzlement.

Greg Smith has been indicted on 18 counts including fraud, tax evasion, racketeering and issuing bad checks. According to court documents, Smith deceived pageant contestants, embezzled scholarship money owed to participants, and misrepresented lodging prices.

All the crimes happened between 2015 and 2017.