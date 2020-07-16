Former Las Cruces police officer charged with murder

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Las Cruces Police officer who killed a man with a chokehold will now face murder charges. The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office says it’s taking over the case against Christopher Smelser. He was seen on police lapel video detaining Antonio Valenzuela with a neck restraint. Valenzuela died.

Smelser was initially charged with manslaughter but a District Attorney Mark D’Antonio requested the AG prosecute the case. The AG agreed and upgraded the charge to second-degree murder. Smelser has been fired.

