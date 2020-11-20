Former Las Cruces bishop under investigation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Las Cruces bishop has confirmed he is under investigation for his handling of sexual abuse and misconduct cases. The acknowledgment comes in response to a Catholic news agency article, saying the Vatican has launched an inquiry into the matter.

The outlet didn’t give specific details about the allegations against clergy but reports they go back decades. The former bishop, Oscar Cantu, says he plans to fully cooperate with the investigation. He served as bishop in Las Cruces from 2013 to 2018 before taking the same position in San Jose, California.

