SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former New Mexico House Speaker David Norvell will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda on Friday.

Norvell, the youngest person to ever serve as New Mexico’s House speaker, died at his home in Albuquerque on Dec. 21 following a long illness. He was 88.

The ceremony will include remarks from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Speakers of the New Mexico House Raymond Sanchez, Ken Martinez, and Brian Egolf, and current Speaker Javier Martínez.

Norvell served as the Attorney General of New Mexico from 1971-1974. Prior to that, He was elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in 1962, representing Curry County. He was the majority floor leader before becoming speaker in 1969.

Norvell and New Mexico’s current House Majority Leader, Gail Chasey, were married for 20 years.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.