Former high school coach allegedly alludes to guilty plea in rape case

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- The former Pecos High School basketball coach accused of raping two students says he’s willing to admit guilt if it means less time in jail.

Court documents show Dominick Baca explained that sentiment to fiends during in-person visits and over the phone from the San Miguel County Detention Center. That promoted Attorney Richard Flores to request the recordings be admitted as evidence.

In June, Baca was booked into the detention center after leaving Santa Fe County without permission and tampering with his GPS monitoring device. Witnesses say he went to the state high school basketball tournament at the pit.