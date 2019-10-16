Former high school coach accused of stealing from player appears in court

In this Aug. 7, 2019 photo, then-Miyamura High School Patriots football head coach John Roanhaus huddles with the team in their first week of practice to open the football season in Gallup, N.M. Roanhaus was arrested Saturday, Oct. 5, 2018, after authorities say a student used cell video to catch their coach taking money from a player’s wallet. (Alma E. Hernandez/Gallup Independent via AP)

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A former high school football coach accused of stealing from one of his players was in court Wednesday.

Investigators say John Roanhaus was caught on camera swiping $40 from the student’s wallet in the locker room at Miyamura High School near Gallup. On Wednesday, Roanhaus’ attorney said he was just taking back the money the student stole from him.

A hearing was supposed to determine whether there is enough evidence to go to trial, but the judge put it off for another month to give the attorneys more time to review the evidence. Rosenhaus is no longer coaching at Miyamura.