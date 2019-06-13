Former high school coach accused of rape to remain in jail

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) A former Pecos basketball coach accused of rape will stay locked up until trial. Dominick Baca is accused of raping two female students at the school while working as an assistant coach at Pecos High School.

Baca, who is accused of having sex with two girls ages 14 and 17, was not supposed to travel outside of Santa Fe or Rio Arriba County. However, according to court documents, Baca violated conditions of release most recently by removing his GPS monitor.

Baca was already charged with two dozen release violations since November, including traveling to the state basketball tournament when he was supposed to be on house arrest.