NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorneys for the former Grant County District Attorney charged with DWI tried to get her charges dismissed Monday. Francesca Estevas was arrested in June 2021 after reports came in of a reckless driver outside of Silver City.

Monday, the defense argued since the case was not filed in district court until nearly a year after the incident, the state did not uphold its duty to prosecute the case in a timely manner. The state argued Estevez had not been unfairly impacted by the delay, considering she had not been incarcerated. A judge denied the defense’s motion. The two sides are now working to set a date for a bench trial.