Jerry Apodaca | Courtesy Jeff Apodaca

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former New Mexico governor has died. The current governor issued a statement about his passing.

Former Governor Jerry Apodaca served as the governor of New Mexico in the mid-to-late-70s.

Apodaca passed away on April 26, 2023, at age 88. Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham sent out a statement about his death.

I am saddened to hear of the passing of former Governor Jerry Apodaca. As the state’s first Hispanic governor, he paved the way for more New Mexicans to enter public office, making sure that our diversity is better represented in our leadership. He was also a stalwart advocate for the rights of patients and was instrumental in the creation of the state’s first medical cannabis program nearly half a century ago. I am grateful for his many years of service to the people of New Mexico, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Office of Gov. Lujan-Grisham

Jerry Apodaca meeting Bill Clinton | Courtesy of Jeff Apodaca

Jerry Apodaca with Jimmy Carter | Photo provided by Jeff Apodaca

Albuquerque’s mayor, Tim Keller, also issued his condolences.

Like so many New Mexicans, we are mourning the loss of former Governor Apodaca. I was fortunate to first meet Jerry when I was an intern in the State Senate. Governor Apodaca, already Emeritus by a few decades, was passionately fighting for medical cannabis. Although controversial at the time, he advocated for its benefits for cancer patients and others with chronic pain. He was a man ahead of his time in many ways. As governor, he modernized our state government into a cabinet and confirmation structure and introduced the merit system to bring New Mexico in the modern era. It is a legacy largely unchanged since and has been the backbone for the delivery of services to New Mexicans for decades. I am thankful for his service to our state and extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends. Mayor Tim Keller

Jeff Apodaca, the son of Jerry Apodaca, sent a statement to KRQE about his father’s passing.