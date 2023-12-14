SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A few months since the late former Governor Bill Richardson passed away, the contents of his office are being sold in an estate sale. The lot sale will include furniture, art, and a whole lot of pens.

Richardson served as a U.S. Congressman, the Secretary of Energy, a United Nations ambassador, and a two-term governor of New Mexico. He passed away in his sleep at the age of 75 in September.

Now, Stephen’s A Consignment Gallery in Santa Fe is having an estate sale of his office supplies and memorabilia. The estate sale is set for Saturday, December 16 at the Santa Fe Convention Center.

Story Continues Below

Some of the items up for auction | Photos courtesy Stephen’s A Consignment Gallery

Some of the more interesting items include guitars, a knife presented to Richardson from the Marine Corps, and a taxidermized oryx head.

Lots of leather belts, colorful ties, leather gloves, boots, vests, and many, many pens are also up for estate sale. The full listing is online at this link.