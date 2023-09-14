SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mass for former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson will take place on Thursday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. The service will be streamed on this page.

Richardson was elected as New Mexico’s 30th governor, holding office from 2003 to 2011. Prior to his role as the state’s chief executive, Richardson served as a federal lawmaker in the U.S. House of Representatives from January 1983 through February 1997, representing Northern New Mexico in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

Following his stint in Congress, Richardson later went on to serve as a U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under President Bill Clinton. He then lead the U.S. Department of Energy between 1998 and 2001 through the end of Clinton’s second term.

Richardson’s political career continued beyond his last publicly elected role as New Mexico’s governor. Since 2011, the Democrat has worked through the “Richardson Center for Global Engagement,” often focused on prisoner and hostage release negotiations outside of the United States. Most recently, Richardson was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Richardson died on September 1 at the age of 75 at his summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts.