Former Gov. Susana Martinez visits recovering Roswell firefighter

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the Roswell firefighters badly injured in last month’s fireworks explosion got a special visit.

Former Gov. Susana Martinez visited Hoby Bonham as he continues to recover at home. He and his family posted a picture thanking her, saying she was sweet and it was nice meeting her.

Meanwhile, fellow firefighter Jeff Stroble continues his fight in the burn unit at a Lubbock Hospital. His wife posted an update and one of her favorite older pictures of him, saying he underwent surgery Tuesday to replace skin grafts and will undergo another surgery Wednesday.

He remains on antibiotics to deal with infections.

Related Coverage: